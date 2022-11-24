United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

