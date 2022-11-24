United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,286 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

