United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

