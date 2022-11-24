United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

