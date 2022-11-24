United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFUV stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.