United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Profile

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

