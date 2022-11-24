United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

