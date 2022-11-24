United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

