United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $114,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

