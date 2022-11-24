United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 194 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.