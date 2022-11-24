United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 47,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

