United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.