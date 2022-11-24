United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $308.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $310.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

