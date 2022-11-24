United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,111,760.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $266.86 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $271.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.59 and a 200 day moving average of $225.27.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

