Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

