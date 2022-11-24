Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $316.16 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $323.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

