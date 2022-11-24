Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

