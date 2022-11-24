Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF stock opened at 109.13 on Wednesday. Vidrala has a 1-year low of 109.13 and a 1-year high of 109.13.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

