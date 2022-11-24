Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Vidrala Stock Performance
VDRFF stock opened at 109.13 on Wednesday. Vidrala has a 1-year low of 109.13 and a 1-year high of 109.13.
Vidrala Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vidrala (VDRFF)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.