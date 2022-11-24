Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $11.40 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.10 to $11.40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.66.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
