Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $11.40 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.10 to $11.40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

