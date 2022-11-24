Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.60) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 170.95 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 378.75.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

