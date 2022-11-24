W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

