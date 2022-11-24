W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $27,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.