W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

