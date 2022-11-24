Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

WBX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

