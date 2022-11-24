Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.
WBX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
