Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

