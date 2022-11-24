Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

