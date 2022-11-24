Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 427.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

