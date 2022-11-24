Wells Fargo & Company Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $40.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

