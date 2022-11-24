Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Underweight

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

