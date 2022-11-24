Wells Fargo & Company Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $67.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

RCL stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

