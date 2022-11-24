WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WETF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 891,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.