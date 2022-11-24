WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells $51,255.60 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $74,661.10.

Shares of MAPS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

