Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.