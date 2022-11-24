Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.