Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.
Woodward Stock Performance
Shares of WWD stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.