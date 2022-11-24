Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

WWD stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

