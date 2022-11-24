Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

WYNN stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

