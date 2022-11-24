Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 52,852 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72.

Rambus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.12 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

