XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

XL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Insider Transactions at XL Fleet

In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of XL Fleet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XL Fleet

XL Fleet Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 239.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

