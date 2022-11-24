XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.
In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of XL Fleet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
