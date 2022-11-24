XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

