YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

