Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,386,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,395,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

