Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Price Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €29.09 ($29.68) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.01 and a 200-day moving average of €27.04.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

