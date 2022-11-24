Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.20 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

