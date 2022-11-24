Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $116.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,737,000 after purchasing an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $151,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

