ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.88%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

