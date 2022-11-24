ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $51.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

