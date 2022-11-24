Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,203 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Zuora worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 339,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

