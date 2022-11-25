125,400 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 430,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 335,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.86%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

