23,125 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 179.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

