23,262 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $17,667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $290,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

