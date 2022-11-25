33,685 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

